The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,411,445 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,483 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $107,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

TJX traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.87. 15,718,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,235. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

