The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 180,737 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 0.7% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $92,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,725. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09. The company has a market capitalization of $129.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.84.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

