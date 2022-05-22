The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 26,333 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $79,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.16.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.