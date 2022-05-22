THEKEY (TKY) Market Capitalization Achieves $864,537.63

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $864,537.63 and approximately $190,490.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

