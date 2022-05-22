Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,375 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,261,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock worth $6,791,597 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $555.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $565.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $438.72 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

