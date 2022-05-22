Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Cut to Underperform at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $60.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on THO. BNP Paribas cut shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.91.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO opened at $69.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average is $93.11. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.