THORChain Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $55.20 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00010080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.53 or 0.12617723 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 477.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00492471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00033635 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008606 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.