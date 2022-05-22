Thunder Token (TT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.73 Million

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008480 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00175629 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.