TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Given New GBX 280 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.82) to GBX 280 ($3.45) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 220 ($2.71) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 324 ($3.99).

TIFS stock opened at GBX 156 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. TI Fluid Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150.20 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330.50 ($4.07). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 174.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 216.72. The stock has a market cap of £811.62 million and a PE ratio of 67.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

