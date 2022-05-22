Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

TITN stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.41. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

