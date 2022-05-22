Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 23,596 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up about 1.9% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of MPLX opened at $30.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. Mplx’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

About Mplx (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.