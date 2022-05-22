Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 7,252 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. DT Midstream accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 119,632.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,520,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,433,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,244,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 31,978.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,906,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,183 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

DT Midstream stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.29. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. Research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

DT Midstream Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

