Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Buys 3,916 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $2,364,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

