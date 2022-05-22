Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Grows Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,295 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for 7.1% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of TC Energy worth $32,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,244,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,792,520,000 after acquiring an additional 293,078 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 12,273,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $571,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,875,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

NYSE:TRP opened at $57.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 109.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

