Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 48.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 968,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 680,300 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,129,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,810,000 after purchasing an additional 548,412 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,659,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $5,354,000. 17.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of SHLX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. 691,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,514. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 99.82%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.