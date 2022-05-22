Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,622 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 278,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,434.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,207 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

CQP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. 134,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 103.68%.

CQP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

About Cheniere Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.