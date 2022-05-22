Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $421,000 Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,306,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 34.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.12. The company had a trading volume of 400,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.44. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

