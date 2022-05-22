Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Purchases 17,738 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,687 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,738 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Archrock worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AROC. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Archrock stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 341.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archrock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

