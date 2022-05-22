Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Purchases 980 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 690,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,546,000 after buying an additional 61,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 32,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,092. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.82 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.56.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

BMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

