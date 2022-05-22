Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GLP traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 49,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,692. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Global Partners LP has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $28.91.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.87. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 103.93%.

GLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

