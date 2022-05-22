Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Sells 2,415 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lessened its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Resources makes up about 1.7% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.20% of New Jersey Resources worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NJR stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

New Jersey Resources Profile (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.