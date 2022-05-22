Totem Point Management LLC Invests $6.30 Million in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Totem Point Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,000. Confluent comprises 4.2% of Totem Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 146.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $1,507,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

CFLT stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,131,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,653. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.76. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of -9.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $10,325,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 873,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,209,438 and have sold 507,480 shares valued at $19,808,231. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

