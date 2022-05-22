Tranchess Achieves Market Cap of $27.17 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Tranchess has a total market cap of $27.17 million and $18.56 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tranchess

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,322,197 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

