Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 144.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after buying an additional 1,173,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 5,341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after acquiring an additional 344,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $56,606,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,934,000 after purchasing an additional 220,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.07.

Shares of TT opened at $130.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $128.13 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

