TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of TransDigm Group worth $170,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $550.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $624.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.07. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $531.23 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.33.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

