Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Position Reduced by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,898 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,686,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trex by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,260 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Trex by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 120,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $60.71 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Trex in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

