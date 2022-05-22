TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) to post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.35 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 30.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCBK. Stephens raised TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony L. Leggio bought 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.55. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.