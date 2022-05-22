Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $18,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.32.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TRN opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

