Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Receives $66.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.93.

TSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSE traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,343. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

