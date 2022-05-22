Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Receives $66.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.93.
TSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
TSE traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,343. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31.
About Trinseo
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
