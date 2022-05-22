True North Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,706 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $12.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.85. 3,129,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $195.50 and a 1-year high of $314.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,169,012 shares of company stock worth $332,350,306. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

