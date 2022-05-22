True North Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,706 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
LLY traded up $12.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.85. 3,129,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $195.50 and a 1-year high of $314.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,169,012 shares of company stock worth $332,350,306. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.56.
Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.