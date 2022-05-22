True North Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,790 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 121,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NVS traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $89.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,510,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,271. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.18. The company has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

