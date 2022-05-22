True North Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 37,194 Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1,385.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 148,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 138,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.35. 489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64.

