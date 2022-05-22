True North Advisors LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $24,243,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.65. 2,170,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,379. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.96 and a 200 day moving average of $287.58. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.14 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

