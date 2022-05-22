True North Advisors LLC Invests $526,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 298,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 189,069 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. 2,765,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,961. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

