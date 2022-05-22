True North Advisors LLC Invests $604,000 in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Capital World Investors grew its position in Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after buying an additional 15,012,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,730,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,194,000 after buying an additional 4,156,114 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Baker Hughes by 7.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,740,000 after buying an additional 3,932,069 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,056,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,348,921. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKR stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. 9,027,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,978,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 104.70 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

