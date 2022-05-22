True North Advisors LLC Invests $618,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in KLA by 699.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after purchasing an additional 294,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KLA by 30.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after purchasing an additional 249,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KLA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.48. 1,996,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,567. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a one year low of $287.44 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

