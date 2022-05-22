True North Advisors LLC Invests $668,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 35,789 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,988,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,105,105. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

