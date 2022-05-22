True North Advisors LLC Makes New $572,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,887,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,795,098. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

