True North Advisors LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. True North Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,815 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $813,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 831,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,001. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87.

