True North Advisors LLC Takes $789,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,539,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.70.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

