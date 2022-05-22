True North Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. 6,022,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,816,861. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.16.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

