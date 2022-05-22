TrueFlip (TFL) Price Tops $0.58 on Major Exchanges

TrueFlip (TFL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded flat against the dollar. One TrueFlip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,423.68 or 1.00005859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002214 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001700 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

