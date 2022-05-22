Truist Financial Cuts GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target to $75.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.32.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.07.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GDS will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in GDS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of GDS by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of GDS by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in GDS by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

