Trumpcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $340,950.41 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded 69.1% lower against the dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com . Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

