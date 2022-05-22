Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Market Capitalization Reaches $191.04 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002210 BTC on major exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $191.04 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.64 or 0.12738053 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 497.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00486730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00033875 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 858,094,211 coins and its circulating supply is 288,094,211 coins. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

