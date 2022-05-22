TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $598.24 Million

Equities analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) to report sales of $598.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $599.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $595.82 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $567.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. 1,129,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,793. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.57. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

