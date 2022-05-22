Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.02

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 51.02 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 55.80 ($0.69). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 53.55 ($0.66), with a volume of 4,087,066 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.83) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 87 ($1.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($0.95) to GBX 74 ($0.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 80 ($0.99) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 72.11 ($0.89).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

The company has a market cap of £769.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.06.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Martin F. Greenslade purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($38,461.54).

Tullow Oil Company Profile (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.