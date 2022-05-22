Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives $94.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.86.

Several research firms recently commented on TPTX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

TPTX traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,291. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. Turning Point Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 113.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $606,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $237,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.