Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Acquires 77,900 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,185,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Open Text makes up about 3.4% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Open Text worth $103,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth about $505,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 56,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 17.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 112.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NASDAQ OTEX traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. 1,201,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,003. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

