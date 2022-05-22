Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 45,150 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,000. Brunswick accounts for about 0.2% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,505,000 after buying an additional 507,894 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Brunswick by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,788,000 after purchasing an additional 278,153 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $27,585,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,699 shares during the period. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 811.9% during the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 210,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 187,695 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.15. The company had a trading volume of 861,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,007. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $68.11 and a 12-month high of $108.51.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

